Secret Invasion #4 Preview: In This Preview, All Skrulls… MUST DIE!

Secret Invasion #4 Preview: Maria Hill has a mad-on for Skrulls and she won't stop until every one is dead in this preview of Secret Invasion #4.

Secret Invasion #4

by Ryan North & Francesco Mobili, cover by Superlog

Maria Hill has made her call about the Skrull – and now all the dominoes will fall according to her design. But Tony Stark disagrees with her decision…so Iron Man is going rogue! An action-packed issue culminates in a dramatic leap into the unknown you won't see coming…and a no-win scenario leads to our shocking conclusion!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.64"W x 10.19"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Feb 08, 2023 | 32 Pages | 75960620251500411

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620251500421 – SECRET INVASION 4 YU VARIANT – $3.99 US

