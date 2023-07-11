Posted in: Comics, san diego comic con | Tagged: DSTLRY, lee garbett, sdcc, The Devil's Cut

Secret Lee Garbett Cover Revealed For DSTLRY's The Devil's Cut

Did you miss the secret Lee Garbett cover for The Devil’s Cut that was dropped on Monday? I did. New comics publisher DSTLRY has a special retailer newsletter.

Did you miss the secret Lee Garbett cover for The Devil's Cut that was dropped on Monday? I did. Upcoming new comcis publisher risen from the ashes of Comixology, DSTLRY, has a special retailer newsletter where they have been offering promotions outside of the usual distribution and retailer message boards. For weeks they've been telling retailers to sign up for the mailing list and now we know why. DSTLRY is offering the Lee Garbett cover to any store that hangs The Devil's Cut poster up (which they sent out early this month). They sent one to every account via Diamond and Lunar, so most retailers probably have two. All retailers have to do is to post on their store's social media presence tagging tag @dstlry_media and #thedevilscut. But they are offering it only via their email list. I'm sure more retailers will be signing up now!

Cover A-H were solicited through Diamond & Lunar and this is Cover J… so what, pray tell, can we expect of Cover I? And here are a couple of stores that have already complied with the request… very keen they are too.

The eight stories from The Devil's Cut that will be expanded into full DSTLRY series include:

"Spectregraph" by James Tynion IV, Christian Ward, and Aditya Bidikar

"Shepherd" by Marc Bernardin, Ariela Kristantina, Lee Loughridge, and Bernardo Brice

"8 Rules to Make It Out in One Piece" by Elsa Charretier, PK Colinet, Nick Filardi, and Clayton Cowles

"A Blessed Day" by Mirka Andolfo, Fabio Amelia, Arancia Studio, and Steve Orlando

"The Stowaway" by Jock

"Deleted Scene, #2" by Brian Azzarello, Eduardo Risso, and Jared K. Fletcher

"White Boat" by Scott Snyder, Francesco Francavilla, Andworld Design, and Tyler Jennes

"What Blighted Flame Burns in Thee?" by Becky Cloonan, Tula Lotay, and Richard Starkings

The Devil's Cut features a main cover by Jock, an open-to-order variant cover by Francesco Francavilla, and incentive variant covers by Becky Cloonan (1:10), Tula Lotay (1:25), Joëlle Jones (1:50), Mirka Andolfo (1:75).

