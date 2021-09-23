Separated At Birth: She-Venom From Venom 2 Posters and DeviantArt

This is one of the posters issued by Sony for the upcoming movie Venom 2: Let There Be Carnage, showing the character of She-Venom as played by Michelle Williams.

Do you notice that silhouette at the bottom? Let's blow it up a bit.

A silhouette that some folk see as being reminiscent of a She-Venom piece of fan art posted on DeviantArt back in October 2018 by Russian artist SpaceMaxMarine. Such as one John Francis Gillman who pointed it out to me. Thanks for the tip, John! John points out that the image below is one of the first when searching for She-Venom on Google Images. It was posted a few days after the original Venom movie came out.

