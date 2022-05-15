Shadow War Zone #1 Preview: Black Canary vs. Angel Breaker

Black Canary wants to take care of Deathstroke in this preview of Shadow War Zone #1… but she has to go through Angel Breaker first in this extraneous cash-grab tying into the Shadow War event. Check out the preview below.

SHADOW WAR ZONE #1

DC Comics

0322DC015

0322DC016 – Shadow War Zone #1 Howard Porter Cover – $5.99

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Jonboy Meyers

Written by Joshua Williamson, Ed Brisson, Stephanie Phillips and Nadia Shammas Art by Otto Schmidt, Ann Maulina, Mike Bowden and Others A special issue that showcases the spread and impact of the Shadow War on the DCU! Talia al Ghul has put out a hit on anyone who has ever worked with Deathstroke—and that includes Black Canary! Where has Luke Fox been? Talia is sick of watching from the sidelines and joins the battle herself! Also featuring the new villain Angel Breaker! What is her connection to Ghost-Maker?

In Shops: 5/17/2022

SRP: $5.99

