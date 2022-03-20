Shang-Chi #10 Preview: Grand Daddy Issues

Daddy Issues. Some of the best heroes have them. Take Batman, for example. That guy has got huge Daddy Issues and he's one of the most successful heroes ever. But sometimes, those issues span generations. Shang-Chi's grandpa just showed up at the family reunion in this preview of Shang-Chi #10, and he has one thing on his mind: murder. Will he pass along Grand Daddy Issues to every one of his descendants? Will one of them be the next Batman? Check out the preview below and see for yourself.

Shang-Chi #10

by Gene Luen Yang & Marcus To, cover by Leinil Yu

Shang-Chi's family is in pieces, but when the going gets tough, family sticks together. It's time for the family to reunite…and that means everybody! For the only way to protect each other from certain death is together! But will Shang-Chi's siblings be able to forgive him and forget the past?

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.61"W x 10.17"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Mar 23, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620101301011

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620101301021 – SHANG-CHI 10 YU CARNAGE FOREVER VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620101301031 – SHANG-CHI 10 CREEES LEE VARIANT – $3.99 US

