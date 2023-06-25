Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: dc comics, Norah Stone, Shattered City, superman

Shattered City, a New Superman Story Starting in September (Spoilers)

Bleeding Cool knows what we'll be getting in Action Comics kept out of solicitations so far, Shattered City. Which, naturally, refers to Metropolis.

We've been promised a new Superman event coming when the books come back from their nightmare holiday in September. DC Comics will be publishing Knight Terrors Superman comics for a couple of months, but in September, Action Comics, Superman,, Steelworks and the Adventures Of Superman: Jon Kent will return, as well as the launches of Power Girl and Fire & Ice: Welcome To Smallville. And now Bleeding Cool knows what we'll be getting in Action Comics kept out of solicitations so far, Shattered City. Which, naturally, refers to Metropolis. Gotham may be getting its Gotham War courtesy of Batman and Catwoman doing their best impression of Marvel's Civil War, but Metropolis looks to be turned against Superman and all his Superfriends.

The solicitations for Action Comics #1057 reads "the charismatic but volatile young terrorist leader Norah Stone reveals herself and her vision for a city without Kryptonians, members of the Super-Family inexplicably start losing their powers…and a new team of metahumans emerges to take their place. Who is Norah Stone?" Well, look for Action Comics #1056, out this Tuesday for her first appearance…

ACTION COMICS #1056 CVR A STEVE BEACH

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Steve Beach

Written by Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Dan Jurgens, and Dorado Quick Art by Rafa Sandoval, Lee Weeks, and Yasmin Flores Montanez A shocking new character makes their debut as the thrill-packed Speeding Bullets concludes! Superman and Metallo must reluctantly join forces to stop the Cyborg Superman. With Tracy Corben's life (or at least her humanity) hanging in the balance, the Super-Family fights to keep Metropolis standing. Meanwhile, Lois and the staff of the Daily Planet set out to uncover the mysterious leader–and shocking origin–of Blue Earth!

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 06/27/2023

ACTION COMICS #1057

Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON, DAN JURGENS, and MAGDALENE VISAGGIO

Art by RAFA SANDOVAL, LEE WEEKS, and MATTHEW CLARK

Cover by STEVE BEACH

Variant covers by JORGE JIMENEZ and DAVID TALASKI

1:25 variant cover by RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE

1:50 variant cover by AL BARRIONUEVO

$4.99 US | 48 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/26/23

As the Super-Family and Steelworks rebuild their city, a new Golden Age of Metropolis has begun…and not everyone is happy about it! As the charismatic but volatile young terrorist leader Norah Stone reveals herself and her vision for a city without Kryptonians, members of the Super-Family inexplicably start losing their powers…and a new team of metahumans emerges to take their place. Who is Norah Stone? And what's her strange obsession with Clark Kent? The newest arc of Action Comics begins here!

