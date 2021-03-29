Si Spurrier's Big Spoiler For The Way Of X #1, FOC'ing Today

Today is the FOC date for The Way Of X #1, the new X-Men launch title for June 2021, by Si Spurrier and Bob Quinn. The last days retailers can increase or decrease their orders of Way Of X #1 without getting penalised, and guaranteeing their order numbers. There have been so many teases for this book, who is in it, what it's about and all the rest. But Si Spurrier posted one further teaser/spoiler on YouTube on Friday which has been seen by slightly less than 500 people. Well, maybe we can do something about that. Warning, spoilers. Even though he says there aren't any.

You can also read a lot more of his teases here, setting up an answer to the Scarlet Witch problem in the Marvel Universe and to the idea of Nightcrawler starting a religion.

And while we had looked to Nightcrawler reading a book of prayer to the far right, to the far left in the shadows, we can see where else Si Spurrier is looking.

And here's his spoiler.

Si Spurrier is legion, he contains multitudes.

WAY OF X #1

MARVEL COMICS

FEB210518

(W) Si Spurrier (A) Bob Quinn (CA) Giuseppe Camuncoli

THE WAY TO THE FUTURE OF X! Mutantkind has built a new Eden… but there are serpents in this garden. Some mutants struggle to fit in. Some mutants turn to violence and death. And the children whisper

of the Patchwork Man, singing in their hearts…Only one mutant senses the looming shadows. Snared by questions of death, law and love, only NIGHTCRAWLER can fight for the soul of Krakoa. Only he – and the curious crew he assembles – can help mutants defeat their inner-darkness and find a new way to live. The WAY OF X. SI SPURRIER (X-MEN LEGACY) and BOB QUINN (CAPTAIN AMERICA) push the frontiers of Krakoa in this unmissable entry into the bold new REIGN OF X. Rated T+In Shops: Apr 21, 2021 SRP: $4.99

WAY OF X #2

MARVEL COMICS

MAR210589

(W) Si Spurrier (A) Bob Quinn (CA) Giuseppe Camuncoli

A VILLAIN REVEALED! The dark force hiding within Krakoa begins to show its true form. The answers are hidden…WITHIN THE MINDSCAPE. Kurt's – and…others. One of the most dangerous mutants is reborn! Rated T+In Shops: May 19, 2021 SRP: $3.99

WAY OF X #3 GALA

MARVEL COMICS

APR210794

(W) Si Spurrier (A) Bob Quinn (CA) Giuseppe Camuncoli

MAKE MORE MUTANTS. It's the Hellfire Gala hangover. Nightcrawler tries to root out the evil working to destroy Krakoa by investigating all its laws, starting with… **SEXY SAXOPHONE SOLO** 32 PGS./Rated T+In Shops: Jun 23, 2021 SRP: $3.99