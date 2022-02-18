Silver Surfer: Rebirth #2 Preview: Surfer vs. Thanos, Round 472

Thanos wants a team-up, but Silver Surfer figures: why mess with the classics? Cosmic fisticuffs ensue in this preview of Silver Surfer: Rebirth #2. Check out the preview below.

Silver Surfer: Rebirth #2

by Ron Marz & Ron Lim, cover by Ron Lim

A MIGHTY MARVEL TEAM-UP?! NOT LIKELY… Someone has stolen the Reality Gem and is restructuring the universe to their whims…and it's NOT Thanos! Now, the Silver Surfer must do the unthinkable and team up with his worst foe to save all of existence. If only they could just stop trying to kill each other…

Marvel | Marvel Universe

On sale Feb 23, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620172300211

| Rated T+

$3.99

Varants:

75960620172300221 – SILVER SURFER REBIRTH 2 REIS X-GWEN VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620172300231 – SILVER SURFER REBIRTH 2 CHARLES VARIANT – $3.99 US