Simina Popescu's Leap Graphic Novel to be Published by Roaring Brook

Romanian comic book creator, Simina Popescu has sold her debut graphic novel Leap, to be published by Mekisha Telfer at Roaring Brook in the spring of 2024. Leap is described as a queer coming-of-age YA graphic novel about two dancers navigating adolescence, their sexuality, first love, and heartache in a conservative post-communist city.

Simina Popescu is an illustrator, cartoonist, and occasional graphic designer, with a BA in Graphic Communication Design at Central Saint Martins, University of the Arts London, and classes at the School of Visual Arts in New York, and currently living in Romania again, courtesy of the current global pandemic. Her work also appeared in Awesome Possum Volume 3 from Flying Dodo Publications in 2017.

She has also had a number of exhibitions around the world, including

Nothing in the Papers, Central Saint Martins gallery, London 2019

Visual Playground, Bucharest 2019

Philanthropy posters group exhibition, Greek National Opera, Athens 2019

Philanthropy posters group exhibition, Greek National Opera, Athens 2018

Concertinas at Saga Gallery, Tel Aviv illustration week, 2017

Summer Illustration Residency Open Studio Exhibit, New York 2017

Surface exhibition, Doomed Gallery London, 2017

Life, death, whatever, Sutton House National Trust London, 2016

Roaring Brook Press is part of Holtzbrinck Publishers, distributed by Macmillan, and already has a graphic novel imprint First:Second, but now is increasing its own central graphic novel list for children. Other such deals of late directing through Roaring Brook include Maggie Edkins Willis' two graphic novels, Smaller Sister and Cheer Up, and Susie Yi's latest graphic novel, Paper Girl,

Simina Popescu's agent Natascha Morris at Tobias Literary negotiated the deal. The Tobias Literary Agency specializes in all Intellectual Property matters in the publishing industry, from the seed of an idea to the day a book hits the shelves and beyond. A full-service literary agency headquartered in New York City with satellite offices in Boston, Nashville, and Fort Worth, The Tobias Literary Agency represents established and debut authors.