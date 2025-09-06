Posted in: Comics, Image | Tagged: A Star Called The Sun, graphic novel, Gris Grobus
Simon Roy Expands His Gris GrobusVerse With A Star Called The Sun
Simon Roy of Prophet, Habitat and Griz Grobus is expanding the world of those latter two graphic novels with a new science-fiction collection, A Star Called the Sun, with colours by Sergei Nazarov and Drew Shields. Amns will be published by Image Comics in February 2026.
"A Star Called the Sun charts a kaleidoscopic journey through the future of humanity and technology across cosmic tales: "Hale-Bopp," "The Oxpecker and the Elephant," "Pride of the Central Republic," "A Portrait of the Artist as Hive Parasite," "The Ansible," "The Anchoress," and finally "Vanguard."
"This collection is a love-letter, of sorts, to the pulp sci-fi novels I grew up reading and loving, as well as the authors I became obsessed with later in life," said Roy. "The short story itself, as a format, provides a punchy, concise way to dig into the stranger, more esoteric corners of science fiction without getting bogged down in all the mechanisms of a longer-form plot. Moreover, the process of making these brief comics tends to be carried a bit more by inspiration, which made all these stories an absolute pleasure to create!" This expansive tome is shaped by robotic clergy, post-human hive minds, immortal cyborgs, and the lingering impact of ancient alien civilisations."
A Star Called the Sun: A Collection Of Short Science Fiction Stories Paperback – February 24, 2026 by Simon Roy
A curious and peculiar collection of interconnected, character-driven sci-fi stories all set in the far future. Robotic clergy, posthuman hive-men, immortal cyborgs and ancient alien races all play a part in this collection of sci-fi adventure tales set in the universe of HABITAT and GRIZ GROBUS. This anthology collects "Hale-Bopp," "The Oxpecker and the Elephant," "Pride of the Central Republic," "A Portrait of The Artist As Hive Parasite," "The Ansible," "The Anchoress," and finally, "Vanguard".
A Star Called the Sun trade paperback will be available at local comic book shops on Wednesday, 11th of February and bookstores on Tuesday, the 24th of February.