Sin Bin by Robbie Thompson Changes Molly Murakami to Patricio Delpeche

The IDW comic Sin Bin, written by Robbie Thompson, is now a graphic novel and switched artists from Molly Murakami to Patricio Delpeche

In 2022, IDW announced The Sin Bin, a six-issue miniseries written by Robbie Thompson with art by Molly Murakami, that would "hit the road with washed-up hockey player Dale "Dukes" Duquesne, who moonlights as a monster hunter during away games with his daughter, Cat, in tow, hoping to find her mother's killer." It was part of an effort by then IDW publisher Nachie Marsham (let go in April 2023, now at Skybound) that in 2022 he wanted to relaunch IDW as the home for creators to bring their creator-owned comics. And then Senior editor and former DC Comics Vertigo and Black Label editor Mark Doyle (let go in August) has been tagged with the responsibility of tripling down on that creator-owned comics space, to be the "best possible home for creators to bring their own work". But The Sin Bin was never published.

Now, in May 2025, IDW will publish The Sin Bin as a graphic novel without being serialised first, with a new artist, Patricio Delpeche and a new cover.

The Sin Bin Paperback – May 20, 2025

by Robbie Thompson, Patricio Delpeche

Cat worships her father, Dukes, but like all parents, he's been keeping secrets. The Sin Bin is a father-daughter monster-hunting original graphic novel perfect for fans of Supernatural and Stranger Things. Dale "Dukes" Duquesne is a washed-up hockey player by day and a ghost, monster, and demon hunter by night. After each away game, Dukes finds the local legend that goes bump in the night and takes it down, locking it away in the Sin Bin. When his daughter, Cat, discovers the truth about his demon hunting, it becomes her dream to follow in his footsteps. As they work their first case together, Cat will learn Dukes' biggest secret, though. He doesn't hunt monsters out of the kindness of his heart. He's searching for someone that was taken by monsters years ago…his wife, and Cat's mother, Marta! Together, they hit the road to save mankind and reunite their family. From all-star writer Robbie Thompson (TV's Supernatural, Marvel Comics' Spider-Man/Deadpool) and rising star artist Patricio Delpeche, your new favorite monster-hunting family is here.

