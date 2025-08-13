Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: fantastic four, predator

So How Many Of The Marvel Universe Does The Predator Kill? (Spoilers)

So how many of the Marvel Universe does the Predator kill, in the first issue of Predator Kills The Marvel Universe? (Spoilers)

Article Summary Predator invades Marvel Universe, launching a violent hunt against superheroes in issue #1.

This miniseries ignores past crossovers, letting Predator wipe out major Marvel teams swiftly.

Spoilers! Spoilers! Spoilers! Today sees the publication of The Predator Kills The Marvel Universe #1 by Benjamin Percy, Daniel Picciotto, and Marcelo Ferreira, a take on the original and perennial seller The Punisher Kills The Marvel Universe by Garth Ennis and Doug Braithwaite, and the many Deadpool Kills The Marvel Universe series written by Cullen Bunn that followed it up.

Set in the existing Predator/Marvel continuity of Predator Vs Spider-Man, Predator Vs Wolverine and Predator Vs Black Panther, where the Predator managed not to kill those principal characters, this new series does away with that conceit and leans far more into the original "Kills The Marvel Universe" books. Starting with The Guardians Of The Galaxy and Starlord….

Moving on to Rocket Raccoon with some trademark infra red goggles…

…and then all the rest of them, Drax The Destroyer, Groot and Gamora. Before moving onto to the Fantastic Four, chilling out on the Moon…

…first with a very selective amputation of someone it should be impossible to amputate…

…courtesy of new technology being introduced to the game. And then with a decapitation…

…and finally an evacuation into the cold hard vacuum, with enough force to achieve lunar orbit.

That's two Marvel franchises killed off by The Predator in one go. Still, he has thousands left… Predator Kills The Marvel Universe #1 (of 5)

by Benjamin Percy, Daniel Picciotto, and Marcelo Ferreira is published by Marvel Comics today.

Predator Kills The Marvel Universe #1 (of 5)

by Benjamin Percy, Daniel Picciotto, Marcelo Ferreira

A PREDATOR KING. A VIBRANIUM ARSENAL. AN ALL-OUT INVASION! It's the bloody kickoff to an epic battle between the Predators and Marvel's heroes! A Predator King, emboldened by a new vibranium arsenal and aided by a surprising human ally, launches an all-out invasion of Earth, claiming the planet as a hunting preserve! You'll need to read to see just who – if anyone – will survive and to witness some shocking twists and turns as the entire Marvel Universe finds itself in the Predator's tri-laser crosshairs!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!