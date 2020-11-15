Some Thoughts On Superman's Pal Jimmy Olsen: Who Killed Jimmy Olsen?

The collection of Superman's Pal Jimmy Olsen: Who Killed Jimmy Olsen? finally arrived at my apartment a couple of weekends ago, and from the jump, I fell in love with the series' manic energy.

The series is what big two comics should be. They should be the unique voice of a proven, talented team on a piece of intellectual property they're well-suited to create for. You'd think that'd be fairly easy with DC and Marvel's deep pockets, but apparently, it's difficult to achieve. This is the rare comic that achieves it.

Matt Fraction, Steve Lieber, Nathan Fairbairn, and Clayton Cowles are that team. There's never a question of whether Steve Lieber is versatile enough to nail the serious moments as well as the many, many gags Fraction throws into the script. In fact, there are so many gags; it reminds me of the classic Marvel comic Nextwave.

While Superman's Pal Jimmy Olsen: Who Killed Jimmy Olsen? isn't something that redefines an entire publisher's slate ala Hawkeye, Superman's Pal Jimmy Olsen is a hilarious, irreverent look at what makes a Silver Age idea still palatable in the modern-day. Why would Superman have a best pal who's job is a photographer? Superman's a minor cosmic deity; what could possibly impress him so much about the newspaper's photographer?

Well, that's exactly the story. Let the team, who made Jimmy Olsen the new publisher of the Daily Planet, tell it to you.