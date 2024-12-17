Posted in: Comics, IDW, Preview | Tagged: sonic the hedgehog

Sonic the Hedgehog #75 Preview: Clutch Goes Down Swinging

Sonic the Hedgehog #75 hits stores on Wednesday. Will our speedy hero thwart Clutch's vengeful plans in this double-sized finale? Identities revealed and no turning back!

The higher they fly…the harder they fall. It's time for a double-sized arc finale! If Clutch can't win, he'll take everyone down with him…Can Sonic find a way to thwart Clutch's maniacal vengeance? Identities are revealed, plans are in motion, and there's no going back now.

Sonic the Hedgehog #75

by Evan Stanley & Min Ho Kim, cover by Sonic Team

The higher they fly…the harder they fall.It's time for a double-sized arc finale! If Clutch can't win, he'll take everyone down with him…Can Sonic find a way to thwart Clutch's maniacal vengeance? Identities are revealed, plans are in motion, and there's no going back now.

IDW Publishing

6.59"W x 10.16"H x 0.11"D (16.7 x 25.8 x 0.3 cm) | 3 oz (96 g) | 140 per carton

On sale Dec 18, 2024 | 52 Pages | 82771401521807511

Age 9-12 years

$6.99

Variants:

82771401521807521 – Sonic the Hedgehog #75 Variant B (Fonseca) – $6.99 US | $8.99 CAN

82771401521807531 – Sonic the Hedgehog #75 Variant C (Thomas) – $6.99 US | $8.99 CAN

82771401521807541 – Sonic the Hedgehog #75 Variant RI (10) (Fourdraine Full Art) – $6.99 US | $8.99 CAN

82771401521807551 – Sonic the Hedgehog #75 Variant RI (25) (Yardley) – $6.99 US | $8.99 CAN

82771401521807561 – Sonic the Hedgehog #75 Variant RI (50) (Hesse) – $6.99 US | $8.99 CAN

