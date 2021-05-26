Source Point Press Launch Suicide Jockeys #1 in August 2021 Solicits

Source Point Press is launching its new series Suicide Jockeys #1 in their August 2021 solicits and solicitations. The comic book series by Rylend Grant, Iwan Joko Triyono, and Davi Leon Dias tells the story of the aftereffect of mission that ended in disaster, being picked over years later in an attempt to put right what once went wrong. And nothing about the dangers of restrictive underwear.

SUICIDE JOCKEYS #1 CVR A DIAS (MR)

SOURCE POINT PRESS

JUN211786 – SUICIDE JOCKEYS #1 CVR B ALVES (MR) – 3.99

(W) Rylend Grant (A) Iwan Joko Triyono (CA) Edson Ferreira (A / CA) Davi Leon Dias

Ten years after a catastrophic mission gone wrong, Denver Wallace, leader of the Suicide Jockeys – a poor, usually drunken, almost certainly mentally ill crew of monster-fighting, tank-and-aircraft-piloting suckers – must pick himself up off of the proverbial and literal floors, slap his estranged, desperately-fractured team back together and right what once went wrong. From screenwriter/Ringo award-winning comic creator Rylend Grant!

In Shops: Aug 25, 2021

SRP: 3.99

20 FISTS TP (MR)

SOURCE POINT PRESS

(W) Frankee White (A) Kat Baumann

This is a comic about fist fights and bad romance. The No Names are new to the 20 Fists Fight League. As they begin to make a name for themselves the worst possible thing happens: their leader, Chel, falls for Billie, the leader of their rival crew, The Big Jackets. Now, with their crews about to meet up for another battle, Chel and Billie need to decide… to make love or war?

In Shops: Aug 25, 2021

SRP: 9.99

BOSTON METAPHYSICAL SOCIETY SPIRIT OF REBELLION ONESHOT

SOURCE POINT PRESS

(W) Madeleine Holly-Rosing (A) Gwynn Tavares

Even after saving Boston, Caitlin is thrown out by her mother for working with Samuel and Granville. Samuel takes her to the boarding house of an old friend in Philadelphia where she discovers a ghost, the beginning of a rebellion, and perhaps her destiny. Like Boston, the poor and working class of Philadelphia are pushing back against the Great Houses, and Caitlin and Samuel are caught in the middle of it. And much to her surprise, Caitlin has discovered that the battle with The Shifter has left her with telekinetic powers. What no one realizes is that a Pinkerton by the name of Harry Connelly has taken a special interest in Caitlin and the boarding house. Is he friend or foe? And what does this mean for Samuel and Caitlin?

In Shops: Aug 25, 2021

SRP: 4.99

GO WEST SPECIAL ED TP (MR)

SOURCE POINT PRESS

(W) Garrett Gunn (A) Stan Yak (CA) Cory Hamscher, Sean Forney

All Arthur Slade wants in this world is to be left alone. To live a peaceful life with his family in the country. But peace is an impossible dream when you live on the most dangerous piece of land in the United States. When a group of outlaws murders his family, he embarks on a mission to make those responsible suffer. He will hunt them all down, and tear apart their crew piece by piece. Even if it means he has to cross the border into the Western Regions to do it. Even if it means has to Go West.

In Shops: Aug 25, 2021

SRP: 14.99

CLAIM TP VOL 01 SONG OF IRE AND VICE

SOURCE POINT PRESS

(W) Gregory Wright (A) Mihajlo Dimitrievski

Kind Ded is dead, hairless and heirless. Now the kingdom of Unstablovakia's only hope is two incompetent mercenary "heroes." Rob, a delusional goblin, and Dop, his silent doppelganger sidekick, hope this war means steady work with a side of fortune and fame, hopefully without getting them killed. Journey with these two dumdums as they scheme among the five factions that have sprung up to claim the throne. This adventure has it all: shining knights, zombie bites, and big dwarf fights, not to mention murder by pie, incredibly unpopular goblin cults, and, of course, true romance. Watch what happens to our lovable, lucky, yet not-so-smart mercenaries as they make their way through a game of musical thrones and see if they live happily ever… um, see if they survive!

In Shops: Aug 25, 2021

SRP: 14.99

BROKEN GARGOYES SIN AND VIRTUE #3 (MR)

SOURCE POINT PRESS

(W) Bob Salley, Christina Blanch (A) Stan Yak (CA) Francesco Francavilla

As chaos is unleashed on the farm, Manco and Prescott square off. This time, Prescott is not so forgiving, as he was once before. With the crew facing a threat on all sides, sacrifices will have to be made in order to escape with their lives.

In Shops: Aug 25, 2021

SRP: 3.99

CULT OF DRACULA #6 (OF 6) CVR A NEMETH (MR)

SOURCE POINT PRESS

JUN211790 – CULT OF DRACULA #6 (OF 6) CVR B MAER (MR) – 3.99

(W) Rich Davis (A) Henry Martinez (CA) Gyula Nemeth

Endings are never as expected… Don't miss this final issue of the fan-favorite, critically-acclaimed mini-series!

In Shops: Aug 25, 2021

SRP: 3.99

DARLING #3 CVR A MIMS (MR)

SOURCE POINT PRESS

JUN211792 – DARLING #3 CVR B RIEGEL (MR) – 3.99

(W) Michael Fleizach, Todd Hunt (A / CA) Dave Mims

It's a splendid little drug war. Before Francis can even put on his gutsy boots, there's a bloodbath in the Bowery! Queen Ruby orders the execution of Alphabet City's number one drug dealing duo The Director & Mr. Finch. Make sure to stay until the final reel; someone meets their absolute end. Once the smoke clears, Francis joins forces with an unlikely ally for… pancakes? Oh, and they may just have a lead on the missing girl!

In Shops: Aug 25, 2021

SRP: 3.99

ERA GREAT WONDERS TP

SOURCE POINT PRESS

(W) John Myers (A) Jennifer L. Myer

The Era of Great Wonders began in a single night. Without warning, giant monsters from beyond imagination appeared, turning the great cities into their personal battlefield. But among the ruins the survivors struggle to build new lives: soldiers, bandits, and normal people just trying to make it to the next day. In the midst of it all three children discover a chance to become heroes and change the history of their world forever.

In Shops: Aug 25, 2021

SRP: 19.99

RUNES #2

SOURCE POINT PRESS

(W) Ivan Lacitignola (A) Francesco Iaquinta

During a patrol in the clearing around Fearn, Angus Darroch argues animatedly with Iona about the problematic situation. But it won't be a day like any other for the Darroch's leader and his daughter. Meanwhile, beyond the Great Sea, Fjorn, the Jarl of Jondal, plots against the villages of the coast and sets up a suspicious trial without the accused.

In Shops: Aug 25, 2021

SRP: 3.99

TOUCHING EVIL #16

SOURCE POINT PRESS

(W) Dan Dougherty (A) Dan Dougherty

A mother. A son. One is dead. All that is left is revenge. There's nothing that we can tell you about this issue that won't give something away, so get on board this award-winning supernatural thriller about a curse that can kill anyone with the touch of a hand – if they're evil.

In Shops: Aug 25, 2021

SRP: 3.99