Source Wall & Genesis Fragment In Action Comics #1044 (Spoilers)

Action Comics is a tale of two comics these days. On Earth and as It Is In Heaven. Superman's battle against the slave-system of Warworld, while the Earth continues without him. And while the comic has yet to tie into Justice League #75 where all the Justice League are seen to die (and more on that later), today's Action Comics #1044 ties into the breaking of the Source Wall back in Scott Snyder's No Justice run. And the impact it had in utero…

Either way, Superman ends up talking to the result, The Orphan suspended in a jar, with his Orphan Boxes. I have no idea what the Supreme Court would make of this but it is a world away.

Though the suspended in a jar look is also catching on, on Earth as well, courtesy of the effects of the Genesis fragment.

And it's all down to that pesky McGuffin, the Genesis fragment. Which is probably what was broken off from the Source Wall, as seen in Superman Vs The Authority…

… a series that was retrofitted to be the prelude to this Warworld comic book arc in Action Comics. So we have Warworld needing Genesis and needing to harness its power so far away…

…and Natasha Irons making a very long-distance call indeed, from Warworld to Earth. Superman could do that the whole time? And he never called Lois or Jon? Man, that's going to be an awkward conversation.

And what was that fragment writing in Superman Vs Authority #4 anyway?

Lightray was originally a Jack Kirby New God, a soldier of New Genesis and a subject of Highfather. But in current continuity, Lightray is model and actress Lia Nelson of Mars, was a being of light and speed who was Earth-9's Flash.

On coming to Earth, she became Lightray and joined Superman's Authority, travelling to Warworld, captured by Mongul, with Superman trying to free her and others. And what…. is Lightray now?

Is this the new Black Razor? Or do they have a different name in mind?

