"Special Thanks" to Comic Creators in The Marvels Movie Credits

The Marvels is in cinemas now, and if you stay through the credits, you will see more than just the mid-credit scene and the post-credit sound. But if you stay, you will see the comic book creators who get "special thanks" for their role in creating comic books that inspired many a character and scene in the movie. One missing is Kelly Sue DeConnick who revitalised the character at Marvel, but who played a bigger role in this movie, with a Consultant credit. But what about the other comic book credits for The Marvel a little further down the rolling list? Warning, there are potential spoilers for The Marvels in the following article because we name characters that turn up in the movie, because of who created them. This article doesn't explain how certain characters appear or their context, but proceed at your own risk. And if you have any alternative suggestions as to why credit is due, or who might have been missed out, please feel free to add them in the comments.

Neal Adams, co-creator of the Kree Skrull War (1971)

co-creator of the Kree Skrull War (1971) Saladin Ahmed – writer on Magnificent Ms Marvel

writer on Magnificent Ms Marvel David Aja, artist on Hawkeye with Kate Bishop

artist on Hawkeye with Kate Bishop Adrian Alphona, co-creator of Kamala Khan in Ms Marvel #1 (2014)

co-creator of Kamala Khan in Ms Marvel #1 (2014) Brian Michael Bendis – co-creator of Drogge , New Avengers #40 (2008)

– co-creator of Drogge , New Avengers #40 (2008) John Buscema, co-creator of the Kree Skrull War (1971), co-creator of Valkyrie

co-creator of the Kree Skrull War (1971), co-creator of Valkyrie Sal Buscema co creator of the Kree Skrull War (1971)

co creator of the Kree Skrull War (1971) Carmen Carnero, artist on Captain Marvel from 2019

artist on Captain Marvel from 2019 Jim Cheung, co-creator of Kate Bishop in Young Avengers #2 (2005), co-creator of Drogge, New Avengers #40 (2008)

co-creator of Kate Bishop in Young Avengers #2 (2005), co-creator of Drogge, New Avengers #40 (2008) Chris Claremont, writer of Ms Marvel with Carol Danvers, co-creator of Carol Danvers as Binary

writer of Ms Marvel with Carol Danvers, co-creator of Carol Danvers as Binary Dave Cockrum, co-creator of Carol Danvers as Binary

co-creator of Carol Danvers as Binary Gene Colan, co-creator of Carol Danvers in Marvel Super-Heroes #13 (1968), co-creator of Captain Mar-Vell in Marvel Super-Heroes #12 (1967),

co-creator of Carol Danvers in Marvel Super-Heroes #13 (1968), co-creator of Captain Mar-Vell in Marvel Super-Heroes #12 (1967), Carla Conway, co-creator of Carol Danvers as Ms Marvel in Ms Marvel (1977)

co-creator of Carol Danvers as Ms Marvel in Ms Marvel (1977) Gerry Conway, co-creator of the furry Beast, Amazing Adventures #11 (1971) , co-creator of Carol Danvers as Ms Marvel in Ms Marvel (1977)

co-creator of the furry Beast, Amazing Adventures #11 (1971) co-creator of Carol Danvers as Ms Marvel in Ms Marvel (1977) Matt Fraction, writer on Hawkeye with Kate Bishop

writer on Hawkeye with Kate Bishop Mark Gruenwald, co-creator of using Quasar's bands to make Ms Marvel fists in Quasar #1

co-creator of using Quasar's bands to make Ms Marvel fists in Quasar #1 Russ Heath, co-creator of Marvel Boy (1950)

co-creator of Marvel Boy (1950) Allan Heinberg co-creator of Kate Bishop in Young Avengers #2 (2005)

co-creator of Kate Bishop in Young Avengers #2 (2005) Minkyu Jung -artist on Magnificent Ms Marvel

-artist on Magnificent Ms Marvel Gil Kane, co-creator of the furry Beast, Amazing Adventures #11 (1971)

co-creator of the furry Beast, Amazing Adventures #11 (1971) Jack Kirby, co-creator of Nick Fury, in Sgt. Fury and his Howling Commandos #1 (1963), Skrulls in Fantastic Four #2 (1962), SHIELD in Strange Tales #135

(1965), Beast in X-Men #1 (1963)

co-creator of Nick Fury, in Sgt. Fury and his Howling Commandos #1 (1963), Skrulls in Fantastic Four #2 (1962), SHIELD in Strange Tales #135 (1965), Beast in X-Men #1 (1963) Stan Lee, co-creator of Nick Fury, in Sgt. Fury and his Howling Commandos #1 (1963), Skrulls in Fantastic Four #2 (1962), SHIELD in Strange Tales #135

(1965), Beast in X-Men #1 (1963), co-creator of Captain Mar-Vell in Marvel Super-Heroes #12 (1967), co-creator of Marvel Boy (1950)

co-creator of Nick Fury, in Sgt. Fury and his Howling Commandos #1 (1963), Skrulls in Fantastic Four #2 (1962), SHIELD in Strange Tales #135 (1965), Beast in X-Men #1 (1963), co-creator of Captain Mar-Vell in Marvel Super-Heroes #12 (1967), co-creator of Marvel Boy (1950) Ron Lim co creator of Dar-Been, in Silver Surfer #53 (1991)

co creator of Dar-Been, in Silver Surfer #53 (1991) David Lopez co creator of Carol Danvers as Captain Marvel (2012), co creator of Prince Yan in Captain Marvel #9 (2014)

co creator of Carol Danvers as Captain Marvel (2012), co creator of Prince Yan in Captain Marvel #9 (2014) Ron Marz co creator of Dar-Been, in Silver Surfer #53 (1991)

co creator of Dar-Been, in Silver Surfer #53 (1991) Jamie McKelvie, co-creator of Kamala Khan in Ms Marvel #1 (2014), co creator of Carol Danvers as Captain Marvel (2012)

co-creator of Kamala Khan in Ms Marvel #1 (2014), co creator of Carol Danvers as Captain Marvel (2012) Al Milgrom, co-creator of Maria Rambeau in Avengers #246

co-creator of Maria Rambeau in Avengers #246 Carlos Pacheco, co-creator of The Marvels comic book.

co-creator of The Marvels comic book. John Romita Jr. co-creator of Monica Rambeau in Amazing Spider-Man Annual #16 (1982)

co-creator of Monica Rambeau in Amazing Spider-Man Annual #16 (1982) Paul Ryan, co-creator of using Quasar's bands to make Ms Marvel fists in Quasar #1

co-creator of using Quasar's bands to make Ms Marvel fists in Quasar #1 Dexter Soy, co-creator of Carol Danvers as Captain Marvel (2012)

co-creator of Carol Danvers as Captain Marvel (2012) Roger Stern, co-creator of Monica Rambeau in Amazing Spider-Man Annual #16 (1982), co creator of Maria Rambeau in Avengers #246

co-creator of Monica Rambeau in Amazing Spider-Man Annual #16 (1982), co creator of Maria Rambeau in Avengers #246 Marcio Takara, co creator of Gooose the Flerken in Giant Size Ms Marvel #1 (2006)

co creator of Gooose the Flerken in Giant Size Ms Marvel #1 (2006) Roy Thomas, co-creator of Carol Danvers in Marvel Super-Heroes #13 (1968), co creator of the Kree Skrull War (1971), co-creator of Valkyrie

co-creator of Carol Danvers in Marvel Super-Heroes #13 (1968), co creator of the Kree Skrull War (1971), co-creator of Valkyrie Kelly Thompson, artist on Captain Marvel from 2019

artist on Captain Marvel from 2019 G. Willow Wilson, co-creator of Kamala Khan in Ms Marvel #1 (2014)

