Speculator Corner: Marian Heretic's First Appearance in Hello Darkness

Speculator Corner: Marian Heretic's first appearance won't be in Marian Heretic #1 in October, but in Hello Darkness #14 in September...

Article Summary Marian Heretic’s actual first comic appearance is in Hello Darkness #14, not Marian Heretic #1.

Hello Darkness #14 features a surprise debut before the official Marian Heretic series launch in October.

Tini Howard’s Marian Heretic blends nunsploitation, religious horror, and forbidden witchcraft intrigue.

Set in the city of Vespers, Marian is a witch hunter branded heretic, battling dark forces and church politics.

Tini Howard writes, "In the Sacred City of Vespers, the Holy Father Church is both God and government. At night, covens work in secret, their witchcraft like black veins in the city's heart. Only a woman – bound to the Cardinals by her heresy – can get close enough to stop them."

This is Marian Heretic, by Tini Howard, Joe Jaro, Walter Baiamonte and Jim Campbell, launching from Boom Studios in October. "A woman who suffers a crisis of faith, surrounded on all sides by her sisters, her enemies, and the witches who reach across the divide to promise her something more…" and her heresy is that of collyridianism, a hypothetical Christian heresy said to have worshipped Mary, the mother of Jesus, as a goddess and member of the Trinity".

Well, I've gotten the nod that the actual first appearance of Marian Heretic won't be issue 1, but instead, unnannounced, in the Boom Studios EC-alike anthology Hello Darkness #14, going to FOC this weekend. So if you want her first comic book appearance, that's the comic you might want to pre-order.

Hello Darkness #14

Authors: R.L. Stine, Robert Hack

Cover Art: Miguel Mercado

Illustrators: Francesco Francavilla, Robert Hack

$5.99 USD | 48 pages | 6-5/8 x 10-3/16 | Comic Book

In-Store Date: 2025-09-10

Toot toot! Do you hear that whistle blowing? It's the sound of the witchy "Train Veins" approaching the station from Casey Gilly and Rye Hickman! Pat McHale (Over the Garden Wall), Brandon Melvin, and Gavin Fullerton tell a horrifying story about a phenomenon we could only call, "Collywobbles"! Plus more horrible humor from Robert Hack and spine-chilling stories by today's greatest creators!

Marian Heretic #1

WRITER: TINI HOWARD

ILLUSTRATOR: JOE JARO

COVERS: Joe Jaro (Main), Dylan Burnett (Variant), Jenny Frison (Anniversary Variant), Joe Jaro (Incentive), Jenny Frison (Anniversary Incentive), Suspiria Vilchez (Incentive), Dylan Burnett (Unlimited)

OCTOBER 1, 2025 | 32 PAGES | FULL COLOR | $4.99

Experience a bold new series where divine conviction meets dark compromise. Sister Marian is a witch hunter, a Mother Superior, and a heretic—guided by a Goddess the Church refuses to acknowledge. When the Holy Father brands her order blasphemers, Marian strikes a dark bargain to become their personal enforcer. As she delivers murderous judgment night after night in the city of Vespers, she can feel her soul fracture…but what can she do with the lives of her sisters at stake? Acclaimed writer Tini Howard (*Catwoman*, *Excalibur*) and artist Joe Jaro (*Buffy the Last Vampire Slayer*) launch a provocative new take on nunsploitation, religious horror, and rebellion! *NEW LIMITED SERIES*

