Spider-Gwen: Shadow Clones #2 Preview: Gwen vs. Sand-Spider-Gwen

Spider-Gwen faces off with a clone that's coarse, rough, irritating, and gets everywhere in this preview of Spider-Gwen: Shadow Clones #2.

The combination of Spider-Gwen and Sandman is an intriguing one. With the help of Reed Richards, it looks like Gwen will get some answers soon.

Spider-Gwen: Shadow Clones #2

by Emily Kim & Kei Zama, cover by David Nakayama

ENTER SAND…GWEN?! Spider-Gwen meets the next cloned version of herself, and this time, it's a combination of her and Sandman! What do these clones want with her though? Luckily, with the help of Reed Richards, Gwen is about to get some answers!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

On sale Apr 05, 2023 | 32 Pages | 75960620536300211

