Spider-Man 2099: Dark Genesis #3 Preview: Symbiote of the People Don't miss Spider-Man 2099: Dark Genesis #3 as the bloodthirsty Carnage gains a cult following. Can Spidey stop the chaos? Find out this Wednesday!

Well, would you look at that? Spider-Man 2099: Dark Genesis #3 graces us with its presence this coming Wednesday, May 17th, and isn't it *just* another classic example of the superhero world? Spider-Man 2099 finds himself in the midst of carnage (pun intended), as a horde of bloodthirsty symbiotes cheer on their rampaging idol, Carnage. But hey, who doesn't love a hero battling the chaos brought on by a deranged villain amassing a crazed cult following, right?

Spider-Man 2099: Dark Genesis #3

by Steve Orlando & Justin Mason, cover by Nick Bradshaw

PUNISHER 2099 REBORN! But is he FRIEND or FOE?

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.62"W x 10.18"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale May 17, 2023 | 32 Pages | 75960620594300311

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620594300316 – SPIDER-MAN 2099: DARK GENESIS 3 JUSTIN MASON HANDBOOK VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620594300321 – SPIDER-MAN 2099: DARK GENESIS 3 ROD REIS CONNECTING VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620594300331 – SPIDER-MAN 2099: DARK GENESIS 3 KEN LASHLEY FRAME VARIANT – $3.99 US

