Spider-Man 2099: Exodus #3 Preview: The Return of Moon Knight

In this preview of Spider-Man 2099: Exodus #3, we learn that not much has changed in eight decades when it comes to the permanence of death in comics. Check out the preview below.

Spider-Man 2099: Exodus #3

by Steve Orlando & Ze Carlos, cover by Ryan Stegman

FEATURING THE NEW AVENGERS OF 2099! 2099's MASTERS OF EVIL once killed the AVENGERS as a statement of their might. Now they return from the stars to reap the Celestial Garden's wealth. But one Avenger survived: MOON KNIGHT, who has gathered a new team of heroes! Can SPIDER-MAN and these NEW AVENGERS repel the Masters of Evil and save 2099's new Eden?

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.62"W x 10.13"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Jun 29, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620239300311

| Rated T

$3.99

Variants:

75960620239300321 – SPIDER-MAN 2099: EXODUS 3 LASHLEY 2099 FRAME VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620239300331 – SPIDER-MAN 2099: EXODUS 3 RON LIM CONNECTING VARIANT – $3.99 US

