Spider-Man 2099: Exodus Alpha #1 Preview: It's Raining Celestials

Something crashes into the Wastelands in this preview of Spider-Man 2099: Exodus Alpha #1… but it can't get any worse there, can it? What if we told you a dead Celestial fallout of space would be the best thing to happen to the place in years? Check out the preview below.

Spider-Man 2099: Exodus Alpha #1

by Steve Orlando & Paul Fry, cover by Leinil Yu

Miguel O'Hara is back! After fighting battles across the timestream, MIGUEL O'HARA is at last back defending hispresent and our our future! For SPIDER-MAN 2099, the only thing constant about life in Nueva York is change. So when a cataclysmic crash creates a new Garden of Eden in what was once the American Wastelands, Spider-Man knows exactly what the next atrocity will be. Watch as THE CABAL plans to set society ablaze – and you'll never guess who is leading them!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.62"W x 10.19"H x 0.05"D | 2 oz | 180 per carton

On sale May 04, 2022 | 40 Pages | 75960620241600111

| Rated T

$4.99

Variants:

75960620241600121 – SPIDER-MAN 2099: EXODUS ALPHA 1 BROWN VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620241600131 – SPIDER-MAN 2099: EXODUS ALPHA 1 LASHLEY 2099 FRAME VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620241600141 – SPIDER-MAN 2099: EXODUS ALPHA 1 LIM CONNECTING VARIANT – $4.99 US

