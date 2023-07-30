Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: doctor octopus, mary jane, peter parker

Spider-Man And His Toxic Relationship With Doc Octopus's Arms

Recently in Marvel Comics' Amazing Spider-Man, we have seen the return of Doctor Octopus's spare set of arms, seemingly in love with Spidey.

Recently in Marvel Comics' Amazing Spider-Man, we have seen the return of Doctor Octopus's spare set of arms, seemingly in love with Spider-Man. And from that very first meeting…

… it was love at first sight. Peter Parker and Otto Octavius have been inside each other's minds more than would make sense in any other world, and the arms found someone to hold…

While Doctor Octopus' arms were making night calls to Peter Parker to make sure he was all tucked in.

And the arms didn't seem to be that bothered about issues of consent. Or that no means no.

And even when Peter Parker relents, he is not 100% sure that it's a great idea to get back together with his ex. Something he instantly regrets.

Until he decides to embrace what he once lost. Double down and learn to love himself – and what he really wants from a partner.

And giving Peter Parker the chance for a new paint job.

And in last week's Amazing Spider-Man #30, which may have gotten slightly overshadowed with a certain Hellfire Gala, Spider-Man, and his arms go up against the arms' former partner as well. Who appears to be boasting of an upgrade. And maybe something might have rubber off on Spider-Man.

Leaving Doctor Octopus in a fit of jealousy.

Doc Ock cucked by Spider-Man with his very own arms? That's rough on any doctor…

Especially when he's using the very same language. Dolts all over the place. it's becoming a very toxic relationship indeed.

So Spider-Man does what he has to, but promises not to ghost the arms. They are just not good for each other.

He is tempted though…

I know Mary Jane Watson will get her own title, the Black Cat keeps getting one, is there any chance for Doctor Octopus' arms to get their own spin-off title?

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #30

MARVEL COMICS

MAY230664

(W) Zeb Wells (A/CA) Ed McGuinness

Spidey goes one last round with the new and improved Doc Ock. Can his newest ally help turn the tide?

Rated T In Shops: Jul 26, 2023 SRP: $3.99

