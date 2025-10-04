Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: spider-man, wolverine

Spider-Man and Wolverine #6 Preview: Dreadshadow's NYC Drama

Spider-Man and Wolverine #6 hits stores Wednesday! The aftermath of a great loss unfolds as NYC faces threats from the past. Will our heroes survive?

Article Summary Spider-Man and Wolverine #6 arrives October 10th, unleashing new crises in the Marvel Universe!

A terrible secret's aftermath rocks NYC, as a player from the heroes' past and Dreadshadow strike!

Expect all the usual drama: great loss, villain fallout, and world-shaking consequences for our heroes.

TAKING IT TO THE STREETS! WOLVERINE and SPIDER-MAN faced a terrible secret. Now witness the aftermath of that GREAT LOSS and the fall-out of DREADSHADOW's plan…as player from our heroes' PAST threatens lives in NYC!

Spider-Man and Wolverine #6

by Marc Guggenheim & Kaare Andrews, cover by Kaare Andrews

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.61"W x 10.15"H x 0.04"D (16.8 x 25.8 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (51 g) | 240 per carton

On sale Oct 08, 2025 | 32 Pages | 75960621258300611

Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960621258300616 – SPIDER-MAN & WOLVERINE #6 SALVADOR LARROCA VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960621258300621 – SPIDER-MAN & WOLVERINE #6 GREG LAND MUPPETS VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960621258300631 – SPIDER-MAN & WOLVERINE #6 CARLOS GOMEZ VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

