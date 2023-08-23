Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: patrick gleason, punisher, zeb wells

Spider-Man Would Like to Remind You All That The Punisher is a Villain

The Punisher has often been described as an anti-hero, but also a serial killer. More recently some have described him as an anti-villain...

An anti-hero is a narrative protagonist who lacks the qualities of a conventional hero such as morals, courage, or selflessness. Often feeling rejected by society, they can go down a self-destructive path that results in isolation or death. Frank Castle, The Punisher has often been described as an anti-hero, but also a serial killer. More recently some have described him as an anti-villain, an antagonist who has or may have noble or honourable aims, but pursues them destructively.

In today's Amazing Spider-Man #32 by Zeb Wells and Patrick Gleason, Peter Parker may have a new love interest on the horizon. Or, rather, going on a not-date with. Michele the lawyer, friend of his friend's fiance, trying to sort their mutual friend's relationship out. Randy, son of a newsman and Janice, daughter of supermobster.

Spider-Man Would Reminds Everyone That The Punisher Is A Villain

Tombstone, super powered gangster, multiple murderer and mob boss. Yes, Michele does know.

The Punisher started as a Spider-Man villain. And it's good to know that Spider-Man, at least, still thinks he is. Bleeding Cool has covered increasing criticism of the use of the Punisher skull by police, army, militia, white supremacist groups, QAnon events, and Sean Hannity on Fox News, even Trump Punisher pins have been popular. And then during the January 6th Insurrection at the Capitol building in Washington, many Punisher skull insignias were seen. This also followed Black Lives Matter protests and a focus on real and fictional police behaviour, including the use of Punisher imagery by the police. Amidst calls for Marvel and Disney to cancel The Punisher as a character, Bleeding Cool observed that this may have happened already but we saw a new series, originally called Punisher No More, that seemed to bench the Punisher as a character – only now to return under a brand new identity….

