Spider-Man & X-Men Beat Batman & Joker- Bleeding Cool Bestseller List

This is the Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, as compiled by a number of comic stores from their sales on Wednesday and Thursday. It measures what is known as the "Wednesday Warriors", those who can't wait till the weekend to get this week's comics. Though thanks to DC, Tuesday Titans too.

Amazing Spider-Man #68 was a monster hit this week – though it may have helped that the Batman main title and a new issue of Batman/Fortnite weren't in competition – though the third print made sure everyone who wanted a Harley Quinn skin got one just in time for Season 8. X-Men #21 was also strong, Geiger also made it in, as did DC Pride, a rarity for an anthology title.

Amazing Spider-Man #68 X-Men #21 Joker #4 Detective Comics #1037 Heroes Reborn #6 Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point Third Print #1 Excalibur #21 Geiger #3 DC Pride #1 Batman The Detective #3



Dr. No's Comics & Games SuperStore – Four DC titles, five Marvel, and one Image on this week's Top Ten–but the real surprise is that a third printing took the number one slot (Batman Zero Point #1 3rd printing, to be precise)! All four DC titles in the top ten were Batman family titles, while Marvel had three Heroes Reborn books and two Spider-Man titles in our Top Ten. Geoff Johns & Gary Frank's Geiger took a solid fifth place as Image's Top Ten title this week.

Rodman Comics – What a weird week. Batman Fortnite 1 third printing took the top spot. Sold every copy in store already. I keep thinking that DC is putting too many Batman titles out though they all sold very well. Geiger keeps selling and has already sold out for us. Strange Academy is the steadiest selling Marvel comic coming out for us. People are sticking with that title.

Summit Comics & Games – I'm always rooting for the independents. And Geiger #3 just missed the top ten, coming in at #11. Eve #2 came in at #14. And Bunny Mask #1 may be my bestselling Aftershock release to date, coming in at #15. I'm a little concerned that I may be stuck with Batman Fortnite #1 3rd prints. We'll see if people come in for these eventually, but they started out of the gate with a whimper.

Ssalefish Comics – Batman Fortnite Zero Point's third print of issue 1 performed really well as people still want those codes. Haven't heard to many people say they like the story yet. DC Pride kind of fizzled, we could speculate the worst but probably the truth is the cover price is just too high for a collection of short stories. Batman the Detective might also be a casualty of just too many Batman books and this one might be the easiest to sever ties with as a miniseries.

Graham Crackers Comics – We were happy to see DC Pride make the top 10 for us this week, and clearly Joker was not invited to the Hellfire Gala.

The Bleeding Cool Bestseller List returns next week.