Spider-Man/X-Men Dark Web Checklist, From Dusk Till Dawn
As was first revealed by Bleeding Cool, Dark Web is a new Spider-Man/X-Men crossover story from Marvel being written by Zeb Wells which will begin in prelude issues throughout November, followed by December's Dark Web Alpha #1, now known as Dusk, drawn by Adam Kubert. And now with the checklist obtained by Bleeding Cool, we can see there will be a Ms Marvel two-issue limited series by Sabir Pirzada and Francesco Motarino and a Dark Web: X-Men three-issue limited series, and that the event will conclude in February with Dark Web: Dawn.
We are also told to look to Amazing Spider-Man #14 to introduce a brand-new villain shrouded in mystery (although, you know, based on Goblin and who you first saw on Bleeding Cool a couple of months ago), Hallows' Eve, set to play a pivotal role in the event, and her design will appear on the variant cover to that comic, by Ed McGuinness.
Dark Web involves Spider-Man and the X-Men joining forces against former Spider-Man Ben Reilly and current Queen Of Limbo. Madelyne Pryor as the two wronged clones, teaming up as Chasm and Goblin Queen to bring back the Inferno event to Marvel Comics. Bleeding Cool first scooped the existence of the project by looking at registered trademarks back in February, but it was announced later for Free Comic Book Day and more was shown off at San Diego Comic-Con.
As well as the event and crossovers with Amazing Spider-Man and Venom, there will be limited series Gold Goblin, Mary Jane & Black Cat, Dark Web: Ms. Marvel and Dark Web: X-Men spinning out of the crossover.
Solicitations so far:
AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #14
ZEB WELLS (W) • MICHAEL DOWLING & KYLE HOTZ (A)
COVER BY JOHN ROMITA JR. • Variant Cover by ALEX MALEEV
DARK WEB VARIANT COVER BY TBA
BEYOND AMAZING SPIDER-MAN VARIANT COVER BY JOHN STAUB
"DARK WEB" PRELUDE!
• We haven't seen Chasm since ASM #894 and the FCBD issue, but that doesn't mean he hasn't been busy.
• Join us for this very special issue featuring Spidey's most dangerous new villain as well as the Goblin Queen and a BRAND-NEW villain that you won't believe.
40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99
VENOM #13
AL EWING (W) • BRYAN HITCH (A/C) • Variant Cover by BRYAN HITCH
"DARK WEB" PRELUDE!
Forced to watch his son die from across the timestream, Eddie Brock finds himself surrounded by enemies. Alone, and with no one to trust, an unexpected ally lends a hand, and she's setting the stage for the MOST EPIC CROSSOVER OF THE YEAR!
32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99
