Spider-Man/X-Men Dark Web Checklist, From Dusk Till Dawn

As well as the event and crossovers with Amazing Spider-Man and Venom, there will be limited series Gold Goblin, Mary Jane & Black Cat, Dark Web: Ms. Marvel and Dark Web: X-Men spinning out of the crossover.

Solicitations so far:

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #14

ZEB WELLS (W) • MICHAEL DOWLING & KYLE HOTZ (A)

COVER BY JOHN ROMITA JR. • Variant Cover by ALEX MALEEV

DARK WEB VARIANT COVER BY TBA

BEYOND AMAZING SPIDER-MAN VARIANT COVER BY JOHN STAUB

"DARK WEB" PRELUDE!

• We haven't seen Chasm since ASM #894 and the FCBD issue, but that doesn't mean he hasn't been busy.

• Join us for this very special issue featuring Spidey's most dangerous new villain as well as the Goblin Queen and a BRAND-NEW villain that you won't believe.

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

VENOM #13

AL EWING (W) • BRYAN HITCH (A/C) • Variant Cover by BRYAN HITCH

"DARK WEB" PRELUDE!

Forced to watch his son die from across the timestream, Eddie Brock finds himself surrounded by enemies. Alone, and with no one to trust, an unexpected ally lends a hand, and she's setting the stage for the MOST EPIC CROSSOVER OF THE YEAR!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99