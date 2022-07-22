First Look At Marvel's Spider-Man/X-Men/Venom Crossover, Dark Web

Bleeding Cool scooped the news that Dark Web would be a thing at Marvel Comics back in February 2022, before they revealed all for Free Comic Book Day, with Madelyne Pryor as the Goblin Queen and Ben Reilly as Chasm teaming up for what looked like a new Inferno.

At the Diamond Retailer lunch today at San Diego Comic-Con we got some new looks and new news. And learned happens when Spider-Clones team up. And a promotional image by Ryan Stegman. And planned for November 2022. How many Spider-characters, mutants, clones and symbiotes can you see in this image?

