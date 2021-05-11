Spidey vs. Fake News in Marvel Action Spider-Man #2 [Preview]

Spider-Man comes up against one of his oldest enemies in this preview of Marvel Action Spider-Man #2, in stores tomorrow from IDW. J. Jonah Jameson is once again spreading lies about Spider-Man on cable news. Can Spidey clear his name? Will Jameson's followers storm the Capitol? Find out when Marvel Action Spider-Man #2 hits stores on Wedensday.