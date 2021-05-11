Spidey vs. Fake News in Marvel Action Spider-Man #2 [Preview]

Spider-Man comes up against one of his oldest enemies in this preview of Marvel Action Spider-Man #2, in stores tomorrow from IDW. J. Jonah Jameson is once again spreading lies about Spider-Man on cable news. Can Spidey clear his name? Will Jameson's followers storm the Capitol? Find out when Marvel Action Spider-Man #2 hits stores on Wedensday.
MARVEL ACTION SPIDER-MAN #2
IDW PUBLISHING
OCT200432
(W) Sarah Graley, Stef Purenins (A / CA) Philip Murphy
Something smells funny at Oscorp School of Technology, and it's not just the slop they serve in the lunchroom! But if Spidey's going to get to the bottom of things, he'll have to figure out who his friends are… and who has something to hide! A tangled web will be weaved in this adventure from writers Sarah Graley and Stef Purenins and artist Philip Murphy (Star Trek vs. Transformers, Powerpuff Girls).
In Shops: 2021-05-12
SRP: $3.99
Cover image for OCT200432 MARVEL ACTION SPIDER-MAN #2, by (W) Sarah Graley, Stef Purenins (A / CA) Philip Murphy, in stores Wednesday, May 12, 2021 from IDW PUBLISHING
