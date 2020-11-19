Strange Tales Annual #2 Signed By Stan Lee For Auction Today

The fourth-ever appearance of Spider-Man, Strange Tales #4, is not often mentioned as one of the web-slingers key appearances. This is his first crossover and his fourth appearance overall. Stan Lee, Jack Kirby, and Steve Ditko all did work on this issue, which also features a Kirby cover with Spider-Man. Up for auction today at Heritage Auctions and ending very soon, this copy is a near-perfect copy that features something that sends it into rare air for collectors: Stan Lee signed it. Part of Dallas Lot #7236, this 9.0 CGC Signature Series book is currently sitting at $2425, which is pretty low for a Stan Lee signed rare book like this is such great shape. Check out the book below; it is really pretty.

Own Spider-Man's Fourth Appearance In High Grade

"Strange Tales Annual #2 Signature Series – Stan Lee (Marvel, 1963) CGC VF/NM 9.0 Off-white to white pages. The fourth appearance of Spider-Man, and his first crossover. Invisible Girl appearance. Spidey battles the Human Torch. Jack Kirby and Steve Ditko cover and art (note that the cover features Spider-Man drawn without his chest logo). Contains Atlas reprints by Kirby, Ditko, Don Heck, Joe Sinnott, John Buscema, and Dick Ayers. CGC notes, "Signed by Stan Lee on 6/24/17 on the back cover." Overstreet 2020 VF/NM 9.0 value = $1,994; NM- 9.2 value = $3,100. CGC census 10/20 for Universal grades: 18 in 9.0, 25 higher; for Signature Series 10/20: 2 in 9.0, none higher."

Stan Lee signed a lot when he was alive, but a book like this in this condition with his signature will not come up and be available to snag very often. You don't have much time left, so click here to place a bid over at Heritage, and while you are there, check out everything else taking bids ending today and throughout the rest of the week. There are some real gems in there and at some pretty great prices.