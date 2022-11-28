Stan Yan Has Sold The Many Misfortunes of Eugenia Wang to Atheneum

The Many Misfortunes of Eugenia Wang is an upper middle-grade graphic novel by comic book creator Stan Yan, pitched as Turning Red meets Goosebumps. "Eugenia's party has never been celebrated on her actual birthday, April 4, because of Mom's belief in the Chinese superstition that four is an unlucky number, which Eugenia thinks is ridiculous. But when she starts getting visions through her comic artwork of impending doom on 4/4, she may do something truly horrifying—admit Mom is right."

Stan Yan grew up in Denver, Colorado and went to school at the Univerity of Colorado in Boulder where he got his bachelor's degree in accounting before working in sales for the securities industry, leading to a daily financial webcomic called, The Tickle Tape. In 2005, he became a full-time freelance cartoonist, illustrating Subculture for Ape Entertainment and Action Lab Danger Zone. He helped to co-found the Squid Works comic creator cooperative, was a board member of the Colorado Alliance of Illustrators and is currently the co-Regional Advisor for the Rocky Mountain Chapter of the Society of Children's Book Writers and Illustrators (RMC-SCBWI), and a member of the Cuddlefish Gang art "cuddlective."

His work has subsequently appeared in Vincent Price Presents, The Queuing Dead, There's A Zombie In The Basement, Denver Com ix, Kite Tales, Pop CultureClassroom, The Westword and more. Recent graphic novels include Salem Charter Academy, Regret: a cancer survivor's story, The Evil Twins, When Floaty Met Scabby and more. His work was the grand prize recipient of the 2022 SCBWI-FL Conference Portfolio Excellence Award and he currently teaches illustration at the Rocky Mountain College of Art & Design.

And now Kristie Choi at Atheneum has acquired The Many Misfortunes of Eugenia Wang for publication in the autumn of 2025. Stan Han's agent Ann Rose, while she was still at Prospect Agency, handled the deal for world rights.