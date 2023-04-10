Star Trek: Defiant Breaks Out The Proto-Warp (Spoilers) It must also be weird for Christopher Cantwell, writer of the Star Trek: Defiant comic from IDW Publishing, to watch Star Trek: Picard.

It's weird for me to be writing about Star Trek while I am at Star Wars Celebrations. It must also be weird for Christopher Cantwell, writer of the Star Trek: Defiant comic book series with its second issue out this week from IDW Publishing, to watch Star Trek: Picard. In that this week's issue, written and approved by Paramount months ago, sees "Captain Worf and first officer Spock set the stolen Defiant on course to break into a highly guarded Section 31 outpost to recruit the highest computing mind in the galaxy-Lore!"

Especially when Beverly Crusher also appears, as Second Officer to Commander Sisko. BTW, is it just me, or does Beverly Crusher look more like Odo in the show now? She's here in her more classic role.

While last year in Star Trek: Prodigy, we learned that the USS Protostar is literally powered by a small protostar to create a special kind of warp drive, needing a third nacelle when already in warp space. Classically in Star Trek, warp drive is made possible by an anti-matter/matter reaction, which creates a warp bubble that folds space, allowing ships to travel faster than light from an outside perspective.

Having a star at the core of your ship might make you able to warp space even more. And it recalled Star Trek III: The Search For Spock in which the USS Excelsior had an experimental transwarp drive that Scottie sabotaged and never turned up again.

But Star Trek: Defiant #2, out this week, acknowledges both and manages to avoid the necessity of a third nacelle to achieve proto-warp, for the first time outside of Star Trek: Prodigy.

On the USS Theseus, where we're going, we don't need third nacelles…

STAR TREK DEFIANT #2 CVR B SHERMAN

IDW PUBLISHING

FEB231492

(W) Christopher Cantwell (A) Angel Unzueta (CA) Hayden Sherman

Convinced that the only hope to prevent planetary genocide lies in understanding how the power of the gods is being harvested, Captain Worf and first officer Spock set the stolen Defiant on course to break into a highly guarded Section 31 outpost to recruit the highest computing mind in the galaxy-Lore!In Shops: Apr 12, 2023

SRP: $4.99