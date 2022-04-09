Star Wars #22 Preview: Qi'ra and Leia, Best Friends Forever?

Qu'ra looks to form a new and lasting friendship with Leia in this preview of Star Wars #22… but what is she really up to?! The same thing everyone is up to: trying to sell more Crimson Reign crossover comics. Check out the preview below.

Star Wars #22

by Charles Soule & Ramon Rosanas, cover by Carlo Pagulayan

THE DAWN ALLIANCE – PART 1 OF 3 "The Last Division" The time has come for THE REBEL ALLIANCE fleet to bring its final lost division home… …but to do it, LEIA ORGANA, MON MOTHMA and the other Alliance leaders will need to rely on intelligence provided by the notoriously untrustworthy criminal organization CRIMSON DAWN. Meanwhile, Starlight Squadron and a group of rogue PATHFINDERS led by KES DAMERON head out on an unauthorized rescue mission to save one of their own…!

Marvel | Licensed Publishing

6.6"W x 10.18"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Apr 13, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960609600802211

| Rated T

$3.99

Variants:

75960609600802221 – STAR WARS 22 CHRISTOPHER ACTION FIGURE VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960609600802231 – STAR WARS 22 SPROUSE LUCASFILM 50TH VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960609600802241 – STAR WARS 22 REIS VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960609600802251 – STAR WARS 22 RAHZZAH VARIANT – $3.99 US

