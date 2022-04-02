Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #22 Preview: Poor Table Manners

We aren't experts on polite society, but we're pretty sure you aren't supposed to attack your dinner host with a knife as in this preview of Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #22. Or maybe not. Who knows? It's a post Will Smith world. Check out the preview below.

Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #22

by Ethan Sacks & Paolo Villanelli, cover by Giuseppe Camuncoli

ALL OUT WAR ON THE STREETS OF CORELLIA! Besieged by an entire syndicate of killers, T'ONGA, BOSSK, TASU LEECH, ZUCKUSS, 4LOM and LOSHA have no choice but to fight their way out through the streets. But will all of the crew make it out of CORONET CITY alive? Meanwhile, DENGAR strikes…and the Underworld may never be the same!

Marvel | Licensed Publishing

6.64"W x 10.18"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Apr 06, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960609602202211

| Rated T

$3.99

Variants:

75960609602202231 – STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS 22 VILLANELLI VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960609602202241 – STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS 22 RENAUD TRAITOR OF THE DAWN VARIANT – $3.99 US

