Star Wars: Crimson Reign #4 Preview: Tattletale

The Knights of Ren are caught sneaking around Vader's castle in this preview of Star Wars: Crimson Reign #4, and Vanee is totally gonna rat them all out. Come on, Vanee! Why do you have to be such a snitch?! Check out the preview below.

Star Wars: Crimson Reign #4

by Charles Soule & Steven Cummings, cover by Leinil Yu

THE KNIGHTS! THE KNIGHTS OF REN have their role to play in QI'RA'S grand scheme to destabilize THE EMPIRE, and their task is arguably the most important… Something crucial is locked away in FORTRESS VADER, and the Knights must steal it. A heist on the SITH-controlled furnace world of MUSTAFAR…with the Galaxy as the prize!

Marvel | Licensed Publishing

On sale Apr 27, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620229400411

| Rated T

$3.99

