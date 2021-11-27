Star Wars Darth Vader #18 Preview: The Wrath of Vader

It's Friday night, and you know what that means! Yes, once again, Bleeding Cool brings you looks inside all of the Marvel and DC comics hitting stores next week in a little feature we like to call Friday Night Previews, because these are previews, and it's Friday night. Of course, previews wouldn't be complete (according to the Bleeding Cool handbook) without SEO-rich keyword text in the opening paragraph and a clickbait headline, so that's what you're gonna get, baby! Darth Vader is really pissed in this preview of Star Wars Darth Vader #18, as you would be too if you just wasted all your time in a super-mega-crossover event with a predetermined ending because it's set between two movies everyone has already seen. And he's going to take it out on the Crimson Dawn. Check out the preview below.

STAR WARS DARTH VADER #18 WOBH

SEP211027

(W) Greg Pak (A) Raffaele Ienco (CA) Aaron Kuder

RED REVENGE!

• LADY QI'RA not only insulted the EMPIRE but challenged it, too. In the end DARTH VADER showed her criminal organization the Empire is not to be toyed with.

• But now fearful whispers echo in every corner of the Empire – Darth Vader is on the hunt, searching for anyone with any connection to the criminal organization known as Crimson Dawn.

• How deep has Crimson Dawn infiltrated and is it worth the wrath of Vader?

RATED T

In Shops: Dec 01, 2021

SRP: $3.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming Marvel and DC comics. Solicit information and cover images taken from PreviewsWorld for Marvel Comics and from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics. New Marvel Comics are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator.