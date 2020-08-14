Star Wars: Darth Vader #4 Review: Just A Little Unbelievable

Star Wars Darth Vader #4 6/10 Like a world champion stuck wrestling against jobbers, the Dark Lord of the Sith again struggles when he should shatter.

The armor-plated Dark Lord of the Sith has returned to Naboo alongside a lookalike of the woman he loved and fears he slew. Of course, this leads to an inordinate number of largely familiar but dangerously unimpressive people trying to kill him, aided much more by Vader's hesitation and emotional state than any skill or merit of their own.

The prequel flashback gallery in Star Wars: Darth Vader #4 continues to bring back moments of the prequels that, for everyone on panel, just looks like Vader spazzing out. Likewise, Vader accomplishes a literally historic feat here that should be a visual spectacle, but falls to the floor like a wet fish.

Here's the thing: sure, Raffaele Ienco, Neeraj Menon and Joe Caramagna know how to take you to a galaxy far, far away. The visuals are surely Naboo, Vader is surely the iconic figure whose shadow crosses generations. However, with the camera angles chosen (shooting Vader from eye level or above much of the time) diminish the grandeur of his power and his villainy. People who barely qualify as cannon fodder actually put up a fight. All of it's just a little unbelievable as clearly, none of these people will live to tell this tale and this footnote in Sith history might not even make an appendix. RATING: MEH. Star Wars: Darth Vader #4

GREG PAK (W) • RAFFAELE IENCO (A) • Cover By Inhyuk Lee

WHO HUNTS THE HUNTER?

• DARTH VADER continues his terrifying quest for vengeance against everyone who hid the existence of his son from him.

• But on NABOO, the DARK LORD OF THE SITH faces a deadly new challenge as his focus turns from LUKE to PADMÉ, the wife of the man Vader used to be.

• And what secrets lie in the tomb of PADMÉ AMIDALA?