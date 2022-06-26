Star Wars: Han Solo and Chewbacca #3 Preview: Greedo Shoots First

Greedo fires his blaster at an inopportune moment in this preview of Star Wars: Han Solo and Chewbacca #3. Will his premature ejaculation screw things up for Han? Check out the preview below.

Star Wars: Han Solo and Chewbacca #3

by Marc Guggenheim & David Messina, cover by Phil Noto

"I DON'T KNOW HOW WE'RE GONNA GET OUT OF THIS ONE!" HAN is trapped on the top floor of a skyscraper with security guards closing in on him. How will he escape? Would you believe…asking the Galactic Empire for help? This issue ties directly into Crimson Reign #3. Guest starring QI'RA & THE ARCHIVIST! Will Han reunite with his first love?

