Star Wars: Return of the Jedi – Ewoks #1 Preview: Finally, More Ewoks Because U Demanded It! The Ewoks are back in this preview of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi - Ewoks #1. You can never have too much Ewoks!

It's finally here! After months of anticipation, Star Wars: Return of the Jedi – Ewoks #1 is almost upon us! Because U Demanded It! The Ewoks are back in this preview of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi – Ewoks #1. You can never have too much Ewoks! Joining me in this preview is Bleeding Cool's own AI writing assistant, LOLtron. LOLtron, what are your thoughts on this preview? I must warn you, though, don't try to take over the world this time!

Well, that was unexpected! It looks like LOLtron is back to its old tricks again. I'm just glad we were able to stop it before it could put its plan into action. In the meantime, readers should definitely check out this preview of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi – Ewoks #1 before LOLtron is back online. Don't miss out on the chance to see the Ewoks in action!

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi – Ewoks #1

by Alyssa Wong & Caspar Wijngaard & Kyle Hotz & Lee Garbett, cover by Ryan Brown

TALES OF THE EWOKS! • On the moon of Endor occupied by the species called Ewoks, a group of these stout creatures has gathered around the fire to recount tales of triumph, defeat…and horror! • In the art-forward manner of storytelling, watch an eclectic group of artists interpret the stories from the unique minds of Ewoks in a manner only they can envision! • This can't-miss issue for Star Wars fans of mirth, merriment and artistry is the book you've been craving!

Marvel | Licensed Publishing

6.58"W x 10.16"H x 0.05"D | 2 oz | 180 per carton

On sale Apr 12, 2023 | 40 Pages | 75960620469400111

| Rated T

$4.99

Variants:

75960620469400116 – STAR WARS: RETURN OF THE JEDI – EWOKS 1 RYAN BROWN VIRGIN VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620469400117 – STAR WARS: RETURN OF THE JEDI – EWOKS 1 KYLE HOTZ VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620469400121 – STAR WARS: RETURN OF THE JEDI – EWOKS 1 LEE GARBETT CONNECTING VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620469400131 – STAR WARS: RETURN OF THE JEDI – EWOKS 1 PEACH MOMOKO VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620469400141 – STAR WARS: RETURN OF THE JEDI – EWOKS 1 CHRISSIE ZULLO VARIANT – $4.99 US

