Star Wars The Clone Wars #1 Debuts Ahsoka Tano, Blowing Up At Auction

Star Wars: The Clone Wars #1 saw a gigantic jump in the aftermarket after Ahsoka Tano made her big debut on the second season of The Mandalorian. The character played on the show by Rosario Dawson; the character has been a fan favorite for over a decade since debuting in The Clone Wars theatrical movie, Clone Wars show, and Star Wars Rebels. On auction right now at Heritage Auctions is a CGC 9.8 copy of the book, and boy is this book climbing higher and higher and higher. This copy is currently sitting at $1,250, and it keeps growing. Take a look at the book down below.

Star Wars Fans Are Going Nuts For Ahsoka

"Star Wars: The Clone Wars #1 (Dark Horse, 2008) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages. Based on the Cartoon Network series. First appearance of Ahsoka Tano in comics. Dave Filoni cover. Currently #4 on Overstreet's list of Top 20 Modern Age Comics. Overstreet 2021 NM- 9.2 value = $700. CGC census 3/22: 385 in 9.8, none higher. Henry Gilroy (W), Scott Hepburn (P/Cover), Dan Parsons (I), and TBA (C) Set in the time between Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith, this new series will focus on the legendary Clone Wars! Some of your favorite Jedi: Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anakin Skywalker, Master Yoda, Master Mace Windu, and others, will be joined by a few new faces as they fight to maintain the true spirit of the Republic. ? In addition to the lead story, each issue will feature a backup story by one of the artists from the TV series! ? This new series will be a compliment to Lucasfilm's highly anticipated CGI-animated The Clone Wars movie and television programs! This is Star Wars for a new generation! FC, 40 pages Cover price $2.99."

Just wait until the Ahsoa show actually debuts. This book is going to become completely unobtainable. Go here and take a look, and place a bid, Star Wars fans. While there, take a look at what else is taking bids today.