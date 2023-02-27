Star Wars: The High Republic – The Blade #3 Preview: Jedi Lie Detector Porter and Barash need to figure out who's telling the truth in this preview of Star Wars: The High Republic - The Blade #3.

In this preview of Star Wars: The High Republic – The Blade #3, Jedi Knights Porter and Barash need to figure out who's telling the truth.

Star Wars: The High Republic – The Blade #3

by Charles Soule & Jethro Morales, cover by Giuseppe Camuncoli

The situation on the planet Gansevor has worsened, and Jedi Masters PORTER ENGLE and BARASH SILVAIN find themselves embroiled in a conflict with no clear solution. Certainty must be found and a side chosen…but new enemies have arrived, and time is running out.

Marvel | Licensed Publishing

6.59"W x 10.18"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Mar 01, 2023 | 32 Pages | 75960620492200311

| Rated T

$3.99

Variants:

75960620492200321 – STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC – THE BLADE 3 LEINIL YU VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620492200331 – STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC – THE BLADE 3 GIANGIORDANO VARIANT – $3.99 US

