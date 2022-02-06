Star Wars: The High Republic: Trail of Shadows #5 Preview: Final Issue

Toke up one last time for a preview of Star Wars: The High Republic: Trail of Shadows #5, the end of this mini-series, maaaan. And we still haven't figured out why everyone is so angry in the *high* republic. Like, chill out, dudes. Be mellow. And check out the preview below.

Star Wars: The High Republic: Trail of Shadows #5

by Daniel Jose Older & Dave Wachter, cover by David Lopez

It all comes crashing together in this finale as Emerick and Sian come face to face with mystery they've been hunting. Who will survive? Phase one of Star Wars: The High Republic culminates in this crashing conclusion.

Marvel | Licensed Publishing

6.62"W x 10.13"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Feb 09, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620214000511

| Rated T

$3.99

Varants:

75960620214000521 – STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC – TRAIL OF SHADOWS 5 DAVID LOPEZ VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620214000531 – STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC – TRAIL OF SHADOWS 5 BALDEON VARIANT – $3.99 US

Click here to read more previews of upcoming Marvel and DC comics. Solicit information and cover images taken from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, depending on whether Diamond has their **** together this week (which they probably don't), and from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics. New Marvel Comics are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator.