Star Wars: The High Republic: Trail of Shadows #5 Preview: Final Issue

Toke up one last time for a preview of Star Wars: The High Republic: Trail of Shadows #5, the end of this mini-series, maaaan. And we still haven't figured out why everyone is so angry in the *high* republic. Like, chill out, dudes. Be mellow. And check out the preview below.

Star Wars: The High Republic: Trail of Shadows #5
by Daniel Jose Older & Dave Wachter, cover by David Lopez
It all comes crashing together in this finale as Emerick and Sian come face to face with mystery they've been hunting. Who will survive? Phase one of Star Wars: The High Republic culminates in this crashing conclusion.
Marvel | Licensed Publishing
6.62"W x 10.13"H x 0.04"D   | 2 oz | 240 per carton
On sale Feb 09, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620214000511
| Rated T
$3.99
Varants:
75960620214000521 – STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC – TRAIL OF SHADOWS 5 DAVID LOPEZ VARIANT – $3.99 US
75960620214000531 – STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC – TRAIL OF SHADOWS 5 BALDEON VARIANT – $3.99 US

