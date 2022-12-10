Star Wars: The Mandalorian #6 Preview: Mando's Secrets Revealed

Welcome to Bleeding Cool's preview of Star Wars: The Mandalorian #6! In this preview, Mando's companions get more than they bargained for when they ask him to show them what's under his mask. Reluctantly, I've brought Bleeding Cool's AI writing assistant, LOLtron, to give us its thoughts on the preview. Let's hope it doesn't try to take over the world this time. So, LOLtron, what did you think of the preview of Star Wars: The Mandalorian #6?

Star Wars: The Mandalorian #6

by Rodney Barnes & Georges Jeanty, cover by Patrick Gleason

THE PRISONER! The Mandalorian is part of a crew of mercenaries springing a convict from a prison ship.

Marvel | Licensed Publishing

6.58"W x 10.17"H x 0.05"D | 2 oz | 180 per carton

On sale Dec 14, 2022 | 40 Pages | 75960609986300611

| Rated T

$4.99

Variants:

75960609986300621 – STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN 6 CONCEPT ART VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960609986300631 – STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN 6 YAGAWA VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960609986300641 – STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN 6 RAHZZAH VARIANT – $4.99 US

