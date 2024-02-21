Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Marvel Comics, Pop Culture | Tagged: May 2024, phantom menace

Star Wars To Tell New Phantom Menace Stories In May 2024

Star Wars: The Phantom Menace was released in May 1999. And in May 2024, Marvel Comics will be publishing a 25th Anniversary comic.

Article Summary Marvel celebrates 25 years of The Phantom Menace with May 2024 comics.

New stories explore Anakin's life and unseen events from the film.

Darth Maul and High Republic series get Phantom Menace variant covers.

Each comic issue brings unique tales from different Star Wars eras.

Star Wars: The Phantom Menace was released in May 1999. And in May 2024, Marvel Comics will be publishing a 25th Anniversary comic for the first of the prequels that led Tim Bisley to burn all his Star Wars stuff in Spaced. As part of the Marvel's May 2024 solicits and solicitations. And telling stories set just before, during and just after the film. "Featuring the dream of a Jedi, the gift of a Tusken Raider, the heart of a Gungan, the ache of a mother and the horror of a hero!" With other Star Wars comics for the month getting Phantom Menace Anniversary variant covers. Here's a look at all the Star Wars Marvel May 2024 solicits.



STAR WARS: PHANTOM MENACE 25TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL #1

GREG PAK (W) • WILL SLINEY (A) • COVER BY PHIL NOTO

VARIANT COVER BY MIKE MCKONE • VARIANT COVER BY MATEUS MANHANINI

THE PHANTOM MENACE 25TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS SPROUSE

PLO KOON & BULTAR SWAN MASTER & APPRENTICE VARIANT COVER BY PHIL NOTO

CELEBRATING THE 25TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE PHANTOM MENACE WITH AN ALL-NEW STORY!

Explore the earliest days and secret inner life of ANAKIN SKYWALKER with never-before-seen, revelatory stories set before, after and

between the scenes of the classic movie! Featuring the dream of a JEDI, the gift of a TUSKEN RAIDER, the heart of a GUNGAN, the ache of

a mother and the horror of a hero!

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/RATED T …$5.99



STAR WARS: DARTH MAUL – BLACK, WHITE & RED #2 (OF 4)

MARK RUSSELL (W) • CARLOS NIETO (A) • COVER BY TYLER KIRKHAM

VARIANT COVER BY DANNY EARLS • VARIANT COVER BY DAVID MARQUEZ

VARIANT COVER BY GABRIELE DELL'OTTO • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY GABRIELE DELL'OTTO

MAYHEM AT THE MOONBENDER COLONY!

• Who are THE REMAINDERS, and what threat are they to LORD PALPATINE?

• DARTH MAUL is sent to conquer a mining colony single-handed, but the unexpected opposition becomes an intense battle of life and death!

• One of STAR WARS' most famous villains learns one of his most valuable lessons!

40 PGS./RATED T …$5.99



STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC #7 [PHASE III]

CAVAN SCOTT (W) • MARIKA CRESTA (A) • COVER BY PHIL NOTO

VARIANT COVER BY LEE GARBETT

THE PHANTOM MENACE 25TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS SPROUSE

ANAKIN SKYWALKER AND AHSOKA TANO MASTER & APPRENTICE VARIANT COVER BY PHIL NOTO BALM OF THE LUMINOUS!

• DEATH at the heart of NIHIL SPACE. HOPE in the midst of despair.

• JEDI MASTER KEEVE TRENNIS has gathered a band of battle-weary Jedi, pirates and wanderers, but how long will they remain united as the CHILDREN

OF THE STORM make their move?

• Plus: The Nihil Minister of Advancement revealed: BARON BOOLAN makes his presence known!

32 PGS./RATED T …$4.99



STAR WARS #46

CHARLES SOULE (W) • MADIBEK MUSABEKOV (A) • COVER BY STEPHEN SEGOVIA

ACTION FIGURE VARIANT COVER BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

VARIANT COVER BY MIKE HAWTHORNE

THE PHANTOM MENACE 25TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS SPROUSE

QUI-GON JINN & OBI-WAN KENOBI MASTER & APPRENTICE VARIANT COVER BY PHIL NOTO

OPERATION: RESCUE MON MOTHMA!

• The fate of the REBEL ALLIANCE has become intertwined with accused traitor LANDO CALRISSIAN – if he falls, so will the Rebellion.

• LEIA ORGANA must mount a desperate rescue mission if there is any hope of defeating the evil GALACTIC EMPIRE!

32 PGS./RATED T …$4.99



STAR WARS: MACE WINDU #4 (OF 4)

MARC BERNARDIN (W) • GEORGES JEANTY (A)

COVER BY MATEUS MANHANINI

THE PHANTOM MENACE 25TH ANNIVERSARY

VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS SPROUSE

SNOKE & KYLO REN MASTER & APPRENTICE

VARIANT COVER BY PHIL NOTO

INTRODUCING THE SHROUD!

• Just as MACE and smuggler AZITA CRUUZ arrive at her freighter, they're

beset by MURO, DIYA and the leader of their cult, THE SHROUD.

• The Shroud is something that Mace Windu was never trained for and isn't

prepared for – and might push a JEDI KNIGHT to his breaking point!

32 PGS./RATED T …$3.99

STAR WARS: JANGO FETT #3 (OF 4)

ETHAN SACKS (W) • LUKE ROSS (A)

COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

SSKEER & KEEVE MASTER & APPRENTICE

VARIANT COVER BY PHIL NOTO

THE PHANTOM MENACE 25TH ANNIVERSARY

VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS SPROUSE

JANGO VS. AURRA SING!

• The heavyweight BOUNTY HUNTER battle that will shake the galaxy!

• Who is the mysterious figure behind the heist that is igniting a war?

• Prepare for a new twist when an unexpected alliance is revealed!

32 PGS./RATED T …$4.99



STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #46

GREG PAK (W) • RAFFAELE IENCO (A) • COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

VARIANT COVER BY BJÖRN BARENDS • VARIANT COVER BY TOM REILLY

THE PHANTOM MENACE 25TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS SPROUSE

DARTH SIDIOUS & COUNT DOOKU MASTER & APPRENTICE VARIANT COVER BY PHIL NOTO THE RAZING OF EXEGOL, PART ONE!

• DARTH VADER and the SCHISM IMPERIAL launch their boldest challenge to the power of PALPATINE with an assault on EXEGOL, the home of the

EMPEROR'S greatest secrets and treasures!

• But if sheer brute force can't overcome the defenses of the SITH CITADEL, what terrifying new resources will the DARK LORD draw upon?

• Also: CAPTAIN ENRIC PRYDE faces his greatest test!

32 PGS./RATED T …$4.99



STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC PHASE III VOL. 1 –

CHILDREN OF THE STORM TPB

WRITTEN BY CAVAN SCOTT

PENCILED BY JIM TOWE, ARIO ANINDITO & MARIKA CRESTA

COVER BY PHIL NOTO



STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC returns for its explosive Phase III! A year after the destruction of Starlight Beacon, Marchion Ro and the Nihil stand

victorious! The once-mighty Jedi are outclassed, the Republic is on its knees, and Keeve Trennis leads a desperate assault against an invading force on

the edges of the galactic frontier! The odds are stacked against her, but a Jedi always clings to hope. The Force is with her…right? Not so fast! Because

the Nihil are allying themselves with the Hutts, and the galaxy just became an even more dangerous place. Past missions come back to haunt the Jedi, and

familiar faces return – but not as they used to be! Who – or what – is the Child of the Storm? Collecting STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC (2023) #1-4 and

material from STAR WARS: REVELATIONS (2023).

112 PGS./Rated T …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95499-4

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

ON SALE JUNE 2024

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!