Star Wars: Yoda #3 Preview: Yoda Goes Domestic

In this preview of Star Wars: Yoda #3, in stores Wednesday from Marvel Comics, Yoda refuses to go back to work. Yoda has decided to take a break from his duties as a Jedi and go on a domestic vacation. In this issue, he visits a small village, where he meets a family who will teach him the importance of home.

Star Wars: Yoda #3

by Cavan Scott & Nico Leon, cover by Phil Noto

Has Yoda turned his back on the galaxy? Why has the legendary Jedi Master abandoned his usual place on Coruscant to settle on a backwater world on the Galactic frontier? What lesson does he hope to teach? And who will come to his aid when disaster strikes?

Marvel | Licensed Publishing

6.62"W x 10.18"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Dec 28, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620226300211

| Rated T

$3.99

Variants:

75960620226300221 – STAR WARS: YODA 2 BENGAL VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620226300231 – STAR WARS: YODA 2 WIJNGAARD ATTACK OF THE CLONES 20TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620226300241 – STAR WARS: YODA 2 NAUCK VARIANT – $3.99 US

