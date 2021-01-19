Spoiler Spoilers – Stephanie Brown, Traitor in The Next Batman #2?

Stephanie Brown is in the slammer with Cassandra Cain. The cells built on the grounds of Arkham Asylum in the DC Future State in today's The Next Batman #2, from DC Comics today.

And Stephanie Brown is reading The Dispossessed by Ursula K. LeGuin, seventies sci-fi story that is set in two different times, alternating chapter by chapter. A bit like The Next Batman and The Dark Detective in DC's Future State.

It also gives us a world with a wall, with the question asked if the wall beings the people freedom of safety from beyond, or keeps them trapped like a prison. It's all a matter of perspective. Rorschach has a take on that too, I believe.

The Batgirls finally at war? And where Barbara Gordon, the former Batgirl is, well that will also be revealed. But it seems that also in the Next Batman, Jace Fox has got himself a new Oracle – a Russian using burner phones called Vol. Maybe all will be revealed when we discover what Vol actually stands for?

FUTURE STATE THE NEXT BATMAN #2 (OF 4) CVR A LADRONN

(W) John Ridley – Vita Ayala – Paula Sevenbergen (A) Laura Braga – Aneke – Emanuela Lupacchino (CA) Ladronn

In this second Future State: Batman chapter, wearing a mask in Gotham City is now a crime—and when it's compounded with murder, it can be a shoot-on-sight offense! Batman is on the trail of a murderous couple but quickly finds that all is not as it seems…and finds himself in the firing line of the Magistrate and their Peacekeepers! The gritty, street-level adventures of the new Dark Knight continue! Also in this issue, Batgirls Cassandra Cain and Stephanie Brown find themselves in a prison where the Magistrate throws heroes and villains alike! What no one knows, though, is that Cassandra was sent there with a mission… And in a story of the Gotham City Sirens, some girls just want to have fun—so what do you do when you find Gotham City in turmoil and overrun by Cybers? You go shopping, of course! Join Catwoman, Poison Ivy, and a new Siren on a gal's night out. They're on the town, looking for trouble…and finding it! This title is fully returnable at a later date.

