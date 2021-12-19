Steve Foxe, From Razorblades To Middle-Grade Strange Mystery Comics

Area 51 and Unwanted Guests are the first two titles in the Strange Mystery Comics middle grade graphic novel series written by Steve Foxe. Artist Fran Bueno is drawing the first while artist Naomi Franquiz draws the second. The series portrays strange events and examines what really occurred.

Steve Foxe is best known of late for co-creating Razorblades: The Horror Magazine alongside James Tynion IV, and is the editor of the Tynion's comic The Department of Truth at Image Comics. He is also the author of nearly 70 comics and children's books for properties including Spider-Ham, Mario, Pokémon, Batman, Transformers, Adventure Time, Steven Universe, and Grumpy Cat. He is also a freelance editor for First Second; was the editor for Paste Magazine's comic section (when it existed); has contributed to PanelxPanel, The MNT, and The Comics Journal and spent five years at Knopf Books for Young Readers, an imprint of Penguin Random House.

And now Kiara Valdez at First Second has acquired world rights to the series, Jill Freshney will also edit the series and publication is planned for 2024. Aurora Barlam at Astound US represented Fran Bueno as an agent, Desiree Wilson at the Bent Agency represented Naomi Franquiz, and Steve Foxe was unagented.

Naomi Franquiz tweeted "So excited to dive into another world of the strange and spooky!" while Steve Foxe tweeted "So thrilled to help launch STRANGE MYSTERY COMICS at @01FirstSecond alongside editor extraordinaire @dezinpub (and Jill!), kicking off with the terrifyingly talented @naomifranq and @franbueno_av on the first two books!"

First Second Books is an American graphic novels publisher based in New York City, and an imprint of Roaring Brook Press, part of Holtzbrinck Publishers, distributed by Macmillan, with Editorial & Creative Director Mark Siegel and Editorial Director Calista Brill.