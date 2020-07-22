Steve Geppi Hacked – Don't Open That E-Mail Attachment.

Did you just get an e-mail from Diamond Comic Distributors owner, President and CEO Steve Geppi? Sorry, but you may not be quite as special as it thought, it turns out that pretty much everyone in the comics industry who deals with Diamond just did. Steve Geppi had his e-mail hacked and everyone he has ever e-mailed just got the message, tacking onto an earlier conversation.

The message stated that 'The contract has been updated, please check' and provides a long and convoluted website address and password to retrieve – whatever it is. No one really wants to know. And we hope that no one tried to find out. It's especially unfortunate as Diamond Comic Distributors deals with contrast from stores, from vendors, from publishers – and just the people who would want to look at an updated contract from Steve Geppi as soon as was possible. Of course, Steve didn't actually send this, and he already has his IT boffins onto the breach, tracking it to someone in Northern Illinois. If those Diamond trucks come into town, you know they are on the hunt.

Of course, the only thing worse than a North Illinois hacker e-mailing you pretending to be Steve Geppi and trying to worm their way into all your details and accounts, is not getting the e-mail at all. I mean, how can you show ourself at the next Zoom meeting and have to confess that no, actually, the hacker didn't bother with you? How will you ever be able to hold your head up high again?

Did anyone get caught out? If so what exactly was the hacker trying to get you to do? Feel free to let us know how far or wide this spread. Can anyone beat London?