Steve McNiven & Charles Soule Create a Love Letter to Frank Miller

Steve McNiven is working on a secret project with Charles Soule, which he calls their"love letter to Frank Miller" shown off at NYCC

Marvel Comics Editor-In-Chief C.B. Cebulski ran the Marvel Fanfare panel with Frank Miller, John Romita Jr., Adi Granov, Steve McNiven, Elena Casagrande and Lucas Werneck at New Your Comic Con. This included the news that Steve McNiven is working on a secret project with Charles Soule, which he calls their"love letter to Frank Miller." With a few pages and panels to show off, with a little Captain Americaness…

And also what appears to be Matt Murdock in the snow, walking through a graveyard…

… and hearing the heartbeat of someone who may be buried there.

But could it be a booby trap?

The use of the heartbeat is something associated with Frank Miller and Klaus Janson, with its use in a prominent graphical fashion both in Frank Miller's Daredevil and Batman: The Dark Knight Returns.

Frank Miller is best known as a comic book artist, writer, and screenwriter, including his run on Daredevil, for which he created the character of Elektra, Ronin, Daredevil: Born Again, Elektra Assassin, The Dark Knight Returns, Batman: Year One, Sin City, and 300. He shared directing duties with Robert Rodriguez on Sin City and Sin City: A Dame to Kill For, produced the film 300, and directed the movie adaptation of The Spirit. Recently he started Frank Miller Presents, a new publisher, with Dan DiDio, to revive Ronin, Sin City and more.

Marvel Fanfare with C.B. Cebulski

Sat, Oct 14, 2023 1:45 PM – 2:45 PM Room 405

Marvel Comics Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski is in the House (of Ideas)! Come join C.B. and his hand-picked panel of industry greats – including Frank Miller, John Romita JR, Adi Granov, Steve McNiven, Elena Casagrande, and Lucas Werneck – in an illuminating discussion on everything and anything Marvel. Be sure to bring your burning questions for the Q&A session, and stick around until the very end for a special giveaway (while supplies last)!

