Strange #5 Preview: Hair of the Dog That Bit Them

Clea and the Harvestmen must team up to stop the reckless abuse of death in comics in this preview of Strange #5… by bringing back Doctor Strange?! Uhhhh… isn't that a bit counterproductive? Check out the preview below.

Strange #5

by Jed MacKay & Marcelo Ferreira, cover by Lee Garbett

BACK FROM THE DEAD! Dead heroes and villains alike have been reanimated as ghoulish versions of their past selves. Now it's up to Strange and the Harvestman to make sure these dead supers stay dead! But what happens when the next reanimated hero is Clea's dead husband: Stephen Strange?!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.59"W x 10.17"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Aug 17, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620315400511

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images are automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays because nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.